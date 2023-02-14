Community members in the Lebanon area were left without cellphone and internet service Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Residents can still contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751 from a landline and can call 911 in the case of an emergency from their cellphones, a department Facebook post said.

According to an AT&T outage map, the network issue is expected to be resolved by Wednesday, Feb. 15.

In a series of Tweets posted Monday, T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray said teams were “rapidly addressing a third-party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas.”

An Xfinity outage map reported the company was working on fixing the internet issue in the area by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lebanon police said there was no estimated time of restoration.