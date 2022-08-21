 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downed aircraft near Scio under investigation

  • Updated
David Patton

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a downed aircraft outside of Scio, according to a news release from the agency issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Assisting LCSO with the case are fire and medical personnel from Scio Fire District, and investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Multiple units responded to the 37600 block of Richardson Gap Road at about 2 p.m. on Sunday for an aircraft emergency, according to PulsePoint, a cellular phone app that tracks fire and medical calls. 

According to the news release, an update will be issued later Sunday night.

