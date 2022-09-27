Pilot killed in remote Linn County crash identified

Authorities have identified a Chehalis, Washington man as the pilot killed Thursday, Sept. 22 when a single-engine aircraft slammed into a slope in mountainous eastern Linn County.

Wayne Wirt was the only occupant in his 1966 PA-28 Cherokee Cruiser when it crashed near Linn’s border with Deschutes County. His age is unknown.

Wirt’s plane had departed Sisters before crashing under unknown circumstances, according to an initial report by the Federal Aviation Administration. Wirt registered the aircraft with a Llano, California address.

County rescue crews found Wirt’s body the following day, Sept. 23, after a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter found the crash site. They reported Wirt likely had suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

“The extent of the injuries were clear that he didn’t survive the crash,” Sheriff Michelle Duncan said by phone.

Duncan said rescuers with the sheriff’s office secured the site, on a steep slope of the Cascade Range, while FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators began examining the wreckage.

Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail reported hearing a loud crash and smelling fuel Sept. 22. Wirt missed his scheduled arrival time.

Family told The Chronicle newspaper out of Centralia, Washington that Wirt was flying from Llano, California to Chehalis.

The crash is the second fatal crash in September involving the PA-28 series of aircraft.

A pilot and passenger were killed Sept. 14 when a 1977 Piper Arrow III lost power soon after takeoff from Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina.

Witnesses reported that plane coasting until it struck a 40-foot pine tree and power lines, shearing the right wing from the aircraft. The plane came to rest near a gravel roadway and then burned in a fire.