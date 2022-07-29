Pedestrian dies after crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County

A pedestrian from Salem died early Friday morning, July 29 after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Linn County.

According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, Charles Dwayne Hatfield, 49, was struck by a southbound vehicle near milepost 229 — between the exits for highways 20 and 34 — at around 12:02 a.m. as he entered a lane.

Police say Poblano Lopez, 39, of Lynnwood, Washington was driving a Toyota van when he struck Hatfield, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the news release, Lopez remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and Tangent Fire District assisted OSP.