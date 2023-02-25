A passenger died and the driver was injured in a crash Saturday morning when a vehicle turned in front of another near Monroe, south of Corvallis.

Investigators say a northbound Jeep collided with an oncoming Ford pickup truck at about 9:42 a.m. Feb. 25 on Highway 99 West after the Jeep’s driver attempted to turn the vehicle across traffic onto Dawson Road, according to a news release.

The crash killed a person in the front passenger seat of the Jeep who was declared dead at the scene, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office stated in the release.

Emergency responders transported the Jeep’s driver to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with injuries.

The pickup’s driver and a passenger in the Jeep’s rear seat were not injured.

Deputies did not release the names of the vehicle’s occupants, their towns of residence, or details about the vehicles commonly included in news releases like year manufactured or model.

The county Regional Crash Team is investigating the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol or the vehicles' speed contributed to the crash, according to the release.

It’s the third fatal crash on the highway since Jan. 1, according to the release — the second in February.

A car attempting to overtake traffic Feb. 10 near Corvallis Municipal Airport collided head-on with another vehicle, killing a driver and injuring another.