OSU public safety issues emergency alert for dorm after 'gun' spotted

The Oregon State University Department of Public Safety issued an emergency safety alert for an alleged active threat in a residential dorm Tuesday night, Nov. 22.

Shortly after, the department declared there was no threat to public safety.

According to a department Facebook post, at around 8:15 p.m., a witness called and reported someone potentially carrying a gun inside the Buxton-Hawley Residence Hall.

On the way to the scene, officers reviewed video footage which confirmed the caller's report.

At 8:36 p.m., the department issued an emergency alert urging community members to stay indoors and to call 911 if injured.

Officers located the suspect and discovered the gun was an "artwork prop" and not a functional firearm. According to the post, the department issued an "all clear" alert at 8:42 p.m.

The public safety department can be reached at 541-737-7000 for emergencies or 541-737-3010 for non-emergencies.