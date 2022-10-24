One dead after Lebanon mobile home fire

A Lebanon man died in a mobile home fire Saturday night, Oct. 22 after Lebanon firefighters were unable to enter the structure.

The fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District. The victim’s roommate was able to escape and call 911.

Crews told the incident commander there was a possibility of a victim and a dog inside the home. The incident commander arrived at the scene to find the fire fully involved.

After a 360-degree assessment, the commander determined the structure was “untenable for survivability,” so he did not send firefighters into the residence. It became a "defensible fire," the news release said.

Firefighters trained fire streams into the building from the outside and noticed multiple places in the roof had collapsed, according to the release. The incident commander requested two more water tenders from neighboring departments.

After several hours, crews had the blaze under control but still could not enter the building because of the amount of damage. Firefighters used a track-hoe from the county to pull the collapsed roof from the structure.

Firefighters located the victim after removing the roof. The dog was never found, and it unclear if it escaped or not, Fire District officials said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, even after investigation, due to the extent of the structure’s damage. No firefighters were hurt, and a medic evaluated the other occupant of the building.

Lebanon fire responded with 19 personnel on one engine, one ladder truck, two advanced life support ambulances, one basic life support unit, two water tenders, one heavy rescue and a rehab vehicle for firefighters, the news release said. Four staff officers also responded.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Road Department, Scio Fire District, Sweet Home Fire District and Albany Fire Department all assisted LFD.

The Lebanon Fire District wants to remind community members to check smoke detectors and make sure to maintain the flues of wood fireplaces and stoves.