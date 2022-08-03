One dead after fatal rollover crash on Interstate 5

A solo rollover crash north of Albany left a Marion County man dead on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2.

Jay Ward, 46, of Salem, was driving a white box truck northbound on Interstate 5. His vehicle left the roadway onto the median shoulder "for unknown reasons" and rolled several times before coming to rest, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

Oregon State Police, assisted by Albany Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation, responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. and pronounced Ward dead at the scene.

A passenger, identified as Davis Ward, 20, of Salem, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.