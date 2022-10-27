One dead after driver crashes into dump truck in Benton County

One person is dead after a fatal car crash near Bellfountain Road in Benton County on Thursday, Oct. 27. Deputies responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at around 11:48 a.m. on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered a 2005 Subaru was traveling east on Alpine Road when it entered a construction zone occupied by the Benton County Road Department. The driver failed to stop for the flagger who was holding a stop sign, the news release said. The driver crashed into a parked Benton County Road Department dump truck inside the construction zone and sustained fatal injuries.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin has been notified, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe Fire Department, Corvallis Fire Department and the Benton County Road Department assisted at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective David Iverson at 541-766-6858 or david.iverson@co.benton.or.us.