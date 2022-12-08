Off-duty Linn County search and rescue volunteer helps stranded family

An off-duty Linn County search and rescue volunteer helped save a snow-stranded family in Marion County on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The volunteer, along with Marion County Sheriff's Office search and rescue deputies, responded to Forest Road 46 in Marion County to rescue a family of five, according to an agency news release.

The family became stranded in several feet of snow Saturday, Dec. 3 while looking for a Christmas tree, the news release said. Search and rescue personnel safely brought the family down off of the mountain on which they found themselves stuck. Members of the Santiam Snowmobile Association assisted.

The agency urges community members to know weather conditions ahead of any travel plans and to pack appropriate supplies to survive a few days in case they become stranded.