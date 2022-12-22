ODOT takes additional safety steps after recent Highway 20 fatalities

The Oregon Department of Transportation is taking additional safety steps on a dangerous stretch of Highway 20 following multiple car crashes in the last few days.

Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis, asked ODOT on Monday, Dec. 19 to go to Highway 20 to reassess safety conditions near Granger Avenue and Independence Highway.

“I've been in discussion with ODOT for over a decade, working on the pieces, and it's frustrating for people because it's a really dangerous stretch of road,” Gelser Blouin said. She said the highway wasn't designed to carry the current level of traffic, "and it was never built to be a main connector.”

Many years ago, Gelser Blouin was involved in a crash by Granger Avenue. Between her own experience and seeing countless crashes over the years, she’s been working on getting community concerns heard.

Upgrades ahead

In 2016 ODOT completed a highway safety study to recommend improvements to Highway 20. The area near Granger Avenue and Independence Highway is included in a $28.2 million safety improvement project that spans from Conifer Boulevard near Corvallis to North Albany Road.

In an email sent to Gelser Blouin, ODOT Legislative and Federal Grants Coordinator Amy Williams said crews installed lights at the Granger Avenue intersection about two weeks ago. And although the agency plans to add lights by the Independence Highway intersection in February, officials are trying to expedite that now.

Other planned upgrades in the Granger Avenue and Independence Highway area include an eastbound median acceleration lane for vehicles turning left, stormwater treatment, new signage and striping for railroad crossings and striping and signage to guide bicycles through intersections.

Weather may impact when crews make certain upgrades.

Immediate impact

After Gelser Blouin shared her concerns, ODOT workers visited the highway and made some immediate safety improvements. According to the email from Williams, the agency put up an additional sign at Granger Avenue and also reduced the space between orange barrels along the highway shoulders to make it easier to identify the lanes of travel.

The agency also reached out to Oregon State Police to conduct additional patrols on this section of the highway. According to Williams' email, troopers were out Wednesday, Dec. 21, issuing citations.

The instant response from ODOT should be encouraging, Gelser Blouin said, as community members are having their voices heard. She’s working on scheduling a forum with ODOT early next year so residents can ask questions and learn more about the safety improvements.

“It's about getting people information and making sure that their concerns are getting elevated,” she said. “If they're not getting a response or an answer from ODOT, they can let me know or Speaker (Dan) Rayfield or Representative (Shelly) Boshart-Davis so we can help with those things.”

Recent crashes

Over the weekend, two Corvallis women died in separate head-on car crashes on Highway 20. Saturday evening, an 87-year-old woman died in a multivehicle crash near Granger Avenue.

Then on Sunday night in Corvallis, community leader Andrea Thornberry died in a car crash on the highway west of Circle Boulevard when a car traveling the opposite direction crossed into her lane.

Construction isn’t to blame for all of the crashes that happen on the highway, Gelser Blouin said, and ODOT has been actively working to make improvements.

“We also have a responsibility to recognize the challenges there,” she said. “We're in a world where we're all in a hurry, but really slowing down and taking the time there makes a difference.”

The recent crashes are a reminder of the dangers of the road — and that anyone can be a victim. Thornberry was a friend of Gelser Blouin.

“I'm pretty invested and have been since even long before my crash there,” Gelser Blouin said. “It's just frustrating because the capacity to change it fast enough is difficult, and there's nothing that's adequate when there's an injury.

"Every single death is a tragedy. We all feel it more closely when we know the person, but every single one of those people has a community of people around them.”