Numerous Lebanon firefighters knock flames down in mobile park

Lebanon firefighters halted a fire Sunday night, Jan. 15, after a passerby saw flames in the window of a manufactured home.

No one was injured after an apparent electrical short sparked a fire in the kitchen of what Lebanon Fire District described as a single-wide mobile home, according to a district news release.

Someone called 911 at about 7:06 p.m. to report a fire at Twin Cedars Manufactured Housing Community, 2796 S. Main Road.

Fire crews showed up about seven minutes later, then entered the home to search for occupants and knock down the flames.

“The battalion chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window,” the district said in the release.

Firefighters put out the flames by 7:19 p.m.

No one was home.

Responders diverted traffic around South Main Road’s intersection with Market Street where firefighters had stretched a hose from a fire hydrant across the roadway.

“The Lebanon Fire District would like to remind you that you should never attempt to drive over a fire hose in a roadway,” the district said.

Crews responded with four firetrucks, including a ladder truck and three pumper trucks, as well as two ambulances and a wildland fire truck — 21 firefighters in all.

Some stayed at the manufactured home to investigate the source of the burn and ensure it didn’t reignite.