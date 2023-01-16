 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Numerous Lebanon firefighters knock flames down in mobile park

  • 0

Lebanon firefighters halted a fire Sunday night, Jan. 15, after a passerby saw flames in the window of a manufactured home.

No one was injured after an apparent electrical short sparked a fire in the kitchen of what Lebanon Fire District described as a single-wide mobile home, according to a district news release.

Someone called 911 at about 7:06 p.m. to report a fire at Twin Cedars Manufactured Housing Community, 2796 S. Main Road.

Fire crews showed up about seven minutes later, then entered the home to search for occupants and knock down the flames.

“The battalion chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window,” the district said in the release.

Firefighters put out the flames by 7:19 p.m.

No one was home.

People are also reading…

Responders diverted traffic around South Main Road’s intersection with Market Street where firefighters had stretched a hose from a fire hydrant across the roadway.

“The Lebanon Fire District would like to remind you that you should never attempt to drive over a fire hose in a roadway,” the district said.

Crews responded with four firetrucks, including a ladder truck and three pumper trucks, as well as two ambulances and a wildland fire truck — 21 firefighters in all.

Some stayed at the manufactured home to investigate the source of the burn and ensure it didn’t reignite.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sodaville ain't got no badges

Sodaville ain't got no badges

To return to its glory days, all Sodaville really needs is a resort. And a seminary, a stagecoach line and a bustling downtown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News