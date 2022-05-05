No injuries in Lebanon fire; cats rescued

A person and two cats made it safely out of a house fire in Lebanon.

Lebanon Fire District crews responded to the fire late in the morning Wednesday, May 5, at the corner of Denny School and Sand Ridge roads, according to a news release from the agency, which states the first unit arriving at the scene reported heavy fire on the front door’s exterior.

Firefighters performed a vertical ventilation to release smoke and heat and brought the blaze under control, the release says, cutting several holes in the roof of the former school building that was converted into a home.

“High ceilings with void spaces made it difficult for firefighters to get into the attic where the fire was seated,” the release states.

A resident escaped the fire, and firefighters found two cats in a back bedroom, reportedly unharmed but scared. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, calling in more resources to assist. Lebanon Fire responded with 21 personnel, a truck, an engine, a medic unit, two water tenders, a rescue unit and five staff vehicles, according to the release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Lebanon was assisted by Albany Fire Department at the scene with a ladder truck, and a water tender from Tangent Fire, while Sweet Home Fire assisted in covering the citizens of Lebanon with an engine and a medic unit, the release said, with Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisting on traffic control.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0