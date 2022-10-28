Multiple agencies come together, recover downed plane in Linn County

With the help of multiple agencies and some YouTube creators, authorities recovered a downed aircraft in Linn County near Mount Jefferson.

Wayne Wirt died in a single-engine plane crash Sept. 22 after the Chehalis, Washington pilot crashed his 1996 Piper PA-28 Cherokee into the mountainous eastern parts of Linn County.

The crash

According to a September Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release, hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail reported hearing the drone of an airplane and a loud crash. They could smell fuel but couldn’t see the aircraft.

County search and rescue members, a Life Flight Network helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searched for the downed plane. Authorities located the aircraft the next day, Sept. 23, east of Marion Lake near where the Pacific Crest Trail overlaps Linn County’s border with Deschutes County.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release Wirt’s name but said rescuers did not believe the pilot could have survived the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigated the crash.

Preliminary findings

Shortly after the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration released its initial report regarding the incident.

According to the report, Wirt was the only occupant of the plane, which had departed Sisters before crashing under unknown circumstances. Wirt registered the aircraft with a Llano, California address.

Recovery struggles

According to an Oct. 28 news release from LCSO, the aircraft recovery posed significant challenges.

The USDA Forest Service – Willamette National Forest and the NTSB worked with Wirt’s family to recover the plane.

To fund the recovery, the Wirt family had to raise a significant amount of money, the news release said. Dave Sparks and Dave Kiley of YouTube channel HeavyDSparks and Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" responded to calls for help and provided assistance.

The "about" section of the social media channel, which has nearly 2.5 million subscribers, says the videos highlight "the real side and personal lives "of Heavy D and Diesel Dave from "Diesel Brothers," while demonstrating "some of the wildest vehicles, stunts, and pranks the world has ever seen."

The sheriff’s office helped the forest service and Sparks with the recovery. The sheriff’s office was on the scene to recover any remains of Wirt and “ensure the value of human life was at the forefront,” per the release.

Two private helicopters from Northwind Helicopter dropped off multiple personnel on the mountain and lifted the wreckage out of the area, the news release said. Authorities are taking the aircraft to Washington where the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an inspection.

Anyone with questions regarding the incident investigation process can contact NTSB Media Relations at 202-314-6100.

The news release said Sparks plans to release a documentary video of the recovery process and a celebration of Wirt’s life on his YouTube channel.

