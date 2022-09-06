More details revealed from Scio plane crash

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report for a fatal plane crash in Scio offers more details into what happened moments before the accident last month.

Independence pilot Dennis Jackson, 78, died after crashing his experimental, amateur-built aircraft in Scio on Aug. 21 by Richardson Gap Road. His wife, Amy Jackson, was a passenger in the plane. She was transported by LifeFlight Air Ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital but later died, according to the report.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Scio Fire District Responded to the crash.

The aircraft, known as “Dennis Jackson RV-8,” was manufactured in 2004, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was a fixed wing single-engine aircraft.

Something was off

The report indicates multiple witnesses noticing a lower than normal maneuver conducted by Jackson.

Witnesses, including Jackson’s relatives, say the pilot would often conduct low altitude flights and perform aerobatic maneuvers over their homes.

That fateful day, Jackson made three passes over their home before the accident, the report says, and the plane had its wings mostly level during the first two passes. During the third pass, the plane flew about 100 feet above the ground from north to south before barrel rolling and descending behind trees and hitting the ground.

One family member told investigators she thought Jackson started the maneuver lower than normal. Another family member said something didn’t look right when Jackson began the maneuver; the plane was too low. He added that the aircraft was not wings level as it exited the move.

Both family members said they heard the engine running steady before the accident.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Captured on video

Two other witnesses less than a half-mile west of the accident said the plane flew over their home from west to east before the accident. One of the witnesses said he thought he heard the aircraft’s wheels hit the tops of some trees. The plane then descended to about 5 feet above the ground and pulled up steeply as it approached a hedge row.

One of the witnesses videoed the final part of the pass that would lead to the accident, the report says. In the video, the plane is seen in a nose up attitude through distant trees. It then descends toward the ground at a 45-degree nose low attitude.

The impact

The aircraft crashed into a grass field about 0.2 miles south of the relative’s home, according to the report. The impact signatures indicated the plane hit nose and right wing first.

No flight plan had been filed, and Jackson did not hold any operating certificates, the preliminary report said. The aircraft damage was substantial but with no explosion or fire.

Daniel Baker was the investigator in charge. James Holden of the FAA assisted. According to the NTSB, investigations usually take one to two years to complete.