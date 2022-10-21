Minivan driver cited for running stop in semi crash

Corvallis police believe a semitruck that crashed onto a Corvallis lawn was caused by a minivan driver who disregarded a stop sign, according to police.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Northwest Grant Avenue. It was initially called in as a semi hitting a house, but authorities say the truck didn’t actually make impact.

The semi bore markings from US Foods, a major distribution company. The driver, who identified himself only as Mark, declined comment at the scene. The home’s resident also declined to comment. Debris from the truck was scattered around the home’s lawn.

A concerned citizen reported the crash near Northwest Grant Avenue and Highland Drive and said it involved the semi and a minivan, according to Lt. Gabe Sapp with the Corvallis Police Department.

The driver, later identified as Safa Qutub Alfattani, was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal, Sapp said. He confirmed two people were hurt in the minivan, one with a leg injury and another with an arm injury.

Corvallis Public Works responded to remove a tree damaged by the semi and clear the road.