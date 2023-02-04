Police investigators have named the man found dead in December in Millersburg as a missing Aumsville man, opening an investigation into a death they deem suspicious.

A resident in northern Millersburg called police around 4 p.m. Dec. 9 to report a body, Linn County sheriff's deputies said at the time.

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives said the body is that of 59-year-old Richard Martin Champion of the Aumsville-Stayton-Sublimity area, according to a late Friday, Feb. 3 news release

Family reported Champion missing after, Marion County investigators said, he was last seen Sept. 11, 2022 at a rural property where he was living near Aumsville.

A Linn County patrol Lieutenant in December would not say whether the office's investigation into Champion's death was criminal or how the apparent victim died.

The state Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed the body to be that of Champion.

Detectives consider Champion's death suspicious, according to the release.

Court records show Champion was the subject of an illegal search and seizure in 2015.

Law enforcement officials reportedly found Champion with methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and a digital scale at his residence. Prosecutors also listed a seized Samsung Galaxy III mobile phone as evidence in the case.

A grand jury indicted Champion on Aug. 6 that year of possession of methamphetamine, a felony.

But Champion's attorney, Fredrick Burt, got the case thrown out after discovering a search warrant signed to be served on June 19 had been executed on June 20.

He motioned to suppress the drugs, paraphernalia, scale and phone suppressed and the prosecution, with no evidence, dismissed the case.