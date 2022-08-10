Mid-Willamette Valley lightning report: 5,000 flashes, 92 fires, 1 day

Firetrucks and aircraft were sweeping the Cascades and portions of the Willamette Valley for new forest fires Wednesday, Aug. 10, after a fast-developing thunderstorm made more than 1,000 lightning strikes overnight.

Land managers and firefighting coordinators tracked 5,223 lightning flashes in Oregon between 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 and the same time the next day. Around 1,500 flashes struck the Cascades, connecting with the ground.

It was not immediately clear how that compares to previous storms.

But, “there was a lot of lightning,” said Kris Eriksen, a spokesperson for interagency firefighting efforts in the Pacific Northwest.

Most of that lightning struck Tuesday evening or later, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, a regional, multiagency, firefighting dispatcher and forecasting service.

Eriksen said the storms brought rain and hail that kept large fires at bay and suppressed potential new fires caused by lightning. But as temperatures warm and forests dry, smoldering debris at the site of a lightning strike can flare up into a new blaze.

“It waits for heat and sun and a little bit of wind, and it pops back up,” Eriksen said.

The coordination center reported 92 new fires in Oregon by 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, most of those fewer than half-acre and totaling 123 acres.

“Which ones turn into something will be told over the next week or so,” Eriksen said.

Lightning started small fires that burned for weeks in 2020 before blowing up to destroy hundreds of thousands of acres, raze thousands of buildings and kill at least 11.

The Lionshead fire started when lightning struck forests near Mt. Jefferson on Aug. 16 of that year. It pushed downhill with hot westward winds over Labor Day weekend, merging with the Beachie Creek and P-515 fires.

Dubbed the Santiam fire, the blaze burned more than 400,000 acres.

The Bootleg fire burned more than 410,000 acres the next year mostly on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Klamath County, sparked by lightning.

Eriksen said the U.S. Forest Service had firefighters positioned throughout its lands in Oregon after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Monday, forecasting “abundant lightning” on dried-out trees in the western slopes of the Cascades.

The Weather Service extended that warning over much of Central Oregon and the Willamette National Forest in eastern Linn and Lane counties through Wednesday morning.

The warning expanded to cover most of the Willamette Valley as storms began dumping down hail and lightning from Eugene to Salem. The Weather Service warned Tuesday evening of a "powerful thunderstorm" forecasted over parts of Linn County.

“As soon as it went over and went by, they went out looking for anything that was new,” she said.

Oregon’s largest uncontained blaze, the Cedar Creek fire, was burning on 3,536 acres in the Willamette National Forest about 18 miles east of Oakridge and also was started by lightning.

Eriksen said rain and hail dropped by the Tuesday storms may have slowed the advance of the fire as it creeps to the west where crews are clearing roads and clearing vegetation from contingency fire lines.

But it likely will just be days or weeks before sunny summer temperatures once again speed up the fire's spread.

“With the heat and wind that comes this time of year, it dries out relatively quickly,” she said.