Man who crashed into Albany canal recovering

Quick-acting bystanders and plain-clothed detectives saved a man who crashed into an Albany canal.

The driver, 52-year-old Shawn Tilley, ran off the road at Southwest Queen Avenue just before the intersection at Southwest Pacific Boulevard, partially submerging the vehicle in canal water Monday, Jan. 30.

Two people who saw the crash tried helping Tilley, according to Laura Hawkins, Albany Police Department community engagement officer. One of them got into the vehicle and attempted a rescue but moved aside when authorities arrived, Hawkins said.

Two plain-clothed Albany police detectives were the first officers on scene, jumping into the canal and breaking out the sunroof of the red Mazda Tribute. They were able to get Tilley’s head above water, according to Hawkins, who said more officers arrived to help him out of the car and begin CPR.

“Without the quick heroic actions of getting him out of the water and immediately beginning CPR by APD officers, the nurses believe it would have been a totally different outcome,” Hawkins said via email.

Initial details were sketchy, but Hawkins said Tilley may have suffered a medical emergency of some kind that led to the reportedly high-speed crash. Witnesses reportedly heard the engine revving and accelerating all the way through the intersection.

“It’s a miracle that nobody else got hit in that intersection,” Hawkins said Monday.

Tilley was hospitalized at Samaritan General, but is expected to make a full recovery, Hawkins said via email Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Hawkins said Tilley was driving on Queen and crossed through the intersection before hitting rocks recently installed along the curb by I-5 Sports, launching him over the parking lot and into the canal. Video of the crash was obtained from I-5 Sports, Hawkins said.

Beer cans strewn across the canal shore came from the vehicle, Hawkins confirmed, but she said the driver had no alcohol in his system. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was alone in the Mazda, according to Hawkins.

The city's water department was advised of the crash and responded to the scene, and a tow truck was dispatched to pull the SUV out of the canal. Hawkins said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality would likely be notified of the crash as well.