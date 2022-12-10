 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Linn deputies investigate Millersburg body

  • Updated
  • 0

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death after a body was found Friday afternoon in northern Millersburg.

A resident in the area called 911 around 4 p.m. Dec. 9 to report the body, according to Ryan Keys, a patrol lieutenant at Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement didn’t arrive at the scene until after sundown and deputies cordoned off the scene, starting an investigation Saturday morning.

“Instead of trying to process the scene in the dark, we made the decision that we would wait for daybreak,” Keys said.

Keys would not say whether the investigation is criminal and declined to share details about the body, like where it was found or how the apparent victim died.

The department was unable to immediately meet a request for computer-aided dispatch records.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News