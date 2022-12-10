Linn deputies investigate Millersburg body

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death after a body was found Friday afternoon in northern Millersburg.

A resident in the area called 911 around 4 p.m. Dec. 9 to report the body, according to Ryan Keys, a patrol lieutenant at Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement didn’t arrive at the scene until after sundown and deputies cordoned off the scene, starting an investigation Saturday morning.

“Instead of trying to process the scene in the dark, we made the decision that we would wait for daybreak,” Keys said.

Keys would not say whether the investigation is criminal and declined to share details about the body, like where it was found or how the apparent victim died.

The department was unable to immediately meet a request for computer-aided dispatch records.