Linn County firefighters return from California wildfire

Firefighters from Linn County may not be fighting massive wildfires in Albany and Lebanon right now, but that doesn’t mean they are sitting idle during wildfire season.

A Linn County task force returned home Sunday, Aug. 7 from an eight-day deployment to northern California to assist with the McKinney Fire.

“I was super proud of the crew that I had and how hard they worked,” Sweet Home Fire District Battalion Chief Shannon Pettner said. “When we go to California, they utilize us differently than we're usually used in Oregon on these fires, and it tends to be very physical work.

"I was impressed with their work ethic and how much they accomplished and the great attitudes that everybody had.”

The task force consisted of 14 Linn County fire personnel from Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Harrisburg, Halsey and Brownsville.

The crew brought with them two Type 6 engines, designed to attack wildfires, and two Type 3 fire engines, the kind often seen in rural and mountain communities.

Pettner, who served as task force leader, said the group mostly did mop up, which entails finding hot spots, keeping things extinguished and looking for anything that could reignite.

“It's extremely steep terrain. A lot of the roads were just one way in, one way out,” Albany Fire Department Lt. Chris Johnson said. “We're also pretty much had the threat of thunderstorms the entire time we were there.”

Johnson said members worked 24 hours on and 24 hours off.

The crews usually don’t help out in California this early in the season, Pettner said. She attributed an emergency management assistance compact agreement between Oregon and California as to why the task force was called into service.

“We've certainly gone during our fire season before, but I believe most of our trips to California happened later in the fall and even winter,” Pettner said.

Pettner added that Oregon comes first for the task force, and the deployment came at a time when members weren’t needed at home.

The trip was short, but the work was important, crew members said. Mop up may not be the most exciting part of the job, but it’s still crucial.

“Everybody did excellent work,” Johnson said. “You know a lot of times you feel that you're always going to be kind of in the heat of a battle with fire constantly coming down on you, but a lot of it is the tedious mopping up and securing the line. Which if you're secure in the line, then obviously you're removing the threat to structures and to the community.”