Lebanon man dies in fatal crash near Albany

A Lebanon man is dead after he crashed his car into a power pole near Albany on Monday morning, Jan. 30.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to Scravel Hill Road near Grenz Lane at around 9:22 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to an agency news release.

The caller reported a car had struck a power pole and that power lines were down in the area. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the sole occupant and driver to be Bradley Freeman, 34.

Through investigation, deputies learned Freeman was driving north on Scravel Hill in a 2019 Ford pickup when he crossed the lane of oncoming traffic into a ditch and impacted a driveway entrance. According to the release, the car continued moving a short distance, struck a power pole and sheared the pole off at the base.

It is unknown at this time why Freeman left the roadway. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Linn County Medical Examiner all assisted.