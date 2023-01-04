Lebanon house fire displaces two

A house fire in Lebanon has displaced two residents, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.

At around 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fire district responded to the 400 block of West D Street for a report of structure fire.

The first responding officer reported heavy smoke from a single-story, single-family residence, according to the news release. Both occupants of the home escaped, and a neighbor helped them before the Red Cross assisted.

Medics assessed one of the occupants for smoke inhalation, but the occupant declined to be transported to a hospital.

Incident command upgraded the fire to a second alarm due to "rapidly changing conditions from the excessive fire load in the structure." Lebanon fire crews requested aid from surrounding agencies to extinguish the fire.

Crews contained the fire by around 4:50 a.m., the news release said, and personnel stayed on scene completing mop-up until 7 a.m.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to an overloaded power strip.

Lebanon fire responded with nine apparatus and 19 personnel. The Brownsville Fire District, Albany Fire Department and the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District all assisted.