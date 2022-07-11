Lebanon house fire displaces family, pet Labrador saved

Lebanon firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday, July 9 in the Park Street neighborhood, according to a news release from LFD.

Neighbors reported smelling and seeing smoke coming from a nearby house and called 911 while banging on the door of the building.

When crews arrived, they saw light brown smoke coming from the roof vents and eaves, according to the news release. The incident commander declared the blaze a working fire and crews began to make an aggressive, offensive fire attack.

The agency responded with 19 personnel, one ladder truck, two engines, three ambulances, one heavy rescue and three staff vehicles along with a rehab vehicle for firefighters.

Firefighters used forcible entry to get inside the house. When the door came open, the family’s pet Labrador quickly escaped, officials said.

Crews located the fire in the kitchen and extinguished it. Next, firefighters made their way to the attic space and only found residual smoke.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the news release. The family will be displaced until the house can be repaired. Lebanon police and Pacific Power assisted at the scene.