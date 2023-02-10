A fire destroyed a Lebanon house Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9.

The Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on Butte Creek Road at around 2:11 p.m., according to an agency news release. The caller reported smoke coming from the vents on the inside of their home.

The homeowner attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames but was unsuccessful, the district said. Crews arrived on scene to find a triple-wide manufactured home with smoke coming from beneath the structure.

Firefighters tried to find the source of the flames, the news release said, but the large quantity of contents in the house made it difficult. Lebanon fire personnel were on scene for almost eight hours before they were able to put out the fire.

Medics transported the two occupants of the home to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Brownsville Fire Department, Sweet Home Ambulance and Fire District and the Albany Fire Department all assisted.