Lebanon goose cut loose after companion killed in foster home

Sunny the goose, the big honking waterfowl outlawed under Lebanon law, is again looking for a home after one companion was killed at a foster home.

Tina Corr, Sunny’s owner, said an animal killed Jinx — one of two goslings she said were shipped in a box to Lebanon in the fall to provide Sunny some company.

Corr called them Sunny’s mail-order brides.

“Her neck was just trashed,” Corr said. “It was sick.”

Corr said she rehomed Jinx, Squeaky and Sunny in late December.

That was after the city failed to renew a permit that would allow the geese to stay in city limits under an exception to Lebanon law that bans livestock, including birds.

Corr said she was out Friday morning, Jan. 6, attempting to find another home after Lebanon code enforcement officials said they would fine her $500 each day she violated the livestock ban.

“They’ve got their minds made up,” Corr said.

Corr said she found a property in the city that already had a trio of geese, albeit, she said, a different breed of domestic goose.

Sunny, a domestic knob goose, is 8 years old, Corr said. She said those living at Sunny’s new home likely had lived a decade.

“I thought Sunny was big, but these guys are huge,” Corr said.

Corr took home Sunny and a partner, Jax, in 2014 after encountering the goslings at a Wilco Farm Store location in Lebanon.

She said she had never raised geese, learning everything she could about the birds online.

Corr's husband, Tom Corr, an attorney who served as Linn County counsel, died in May.

Jax died soon after.

Corr had ordered two goslings to live with Sunny at their home on a dead-end road on Lebanon's east end.

Surrounding neighbors must sign on to livestock permit applications. All but one signed off on Sunny after he appeared in a city code enforcement case, and Corr rehomed the geese.

Corr said she believes Jinx, like other geese, could behave in a way that was defensive of a territory and maybe picked a fight with the older, larger geese.

“She would go after them,” Corr said.

Corr said she found the young goose dead Wednesday. She said the owners of the property that briefly took in Sunny feel terrible and with other livestock to tend to, just couldn’t monitor the geese all day.

“They’ve got their hands full,” she said.

