Lebanon firefighters battle 6-acre brush fire

Lebanon firefighters fought a 6-acre brush fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

According a Lebanon Fire District news release, crews responded to a large fire at around 3:30 p.m. Those first at the scene observed around 6 acres of a mixed grass, brush and tree fire as well as homeless encampments along the Santiam River.

After arriving, the incident commander immediately struck a second-alarm request for additional resources.

Within 10 minutes, the Oregon Department of Forestry brought a bulldozer to start digging containment lines around the fire.

Crews set up fire pumper along the west of the fire and used the river as a water source.

At around 6:30 p.m., the fire was considered contained and mop-up began, according to the release. Medics transported one person to the Lebanon Hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The agency responded with three staff vehicles, one engine with four personnel, one pumper tender with three crew members, one water tender with a crew member, one rehab unit with two personnel and three volunteers who arrived with private vehicles.

The Albany Fire Department offered support and mutual aid with two engines and six crew members. The Sweet Home Fire District responded with one heavy brush rig and three personnel. The Scio Fire District also responded and brought one water tender and one brush rig.

Brownsville Fire District covered the city of Lebanon and SHFD provided medical coverage.

The Lebanon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Roads Department assisted with traffic control as crews closed Brewster Road starting south of Golden Valley to Grant Street Bridge. The road was also closed on Berlin Road at the Grant Street Bridge.

The fire scene remains active and crews were set to stay on scene to complete mop-up throughout the rest of Thursday, Sept. 8 with two brush rigs, a water tender, a fire engine and a hand crew. Smoke will lightly remain in the area for a while, according to the news release, but officials emphasized this is not cause for concern.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.