Lebanon Fire rescues 1 from Santiam

One man received minor injuries but no one was killed after Lebanon firefighters were called to rescue someone from the Santiam River July 23 at a popular swimming hole near Waterloo.

A 49-year-old man reportedly flipped from an inner tube early Saturday afternoon near Bates Bridge where it crosses the South Santiam on McDowell Creek Road, said Lebanon Fire District battalion chief Russell Duerr.

Duerr said the man reportedly was trying to help a family member in distress.

“But then he got so tired that he also became distressed,” Duerr said.

Lebanon sent 18 personnel to the popular floating spot. Crew from an Oregon Department of Forestry truck used an unmanned aerial vehicle to spot the man on the south bank of the river, about .25 to .5 miles downstream from the bridge.

“He was severely fatigued,” Duerr said. “He couldn’t make it up the shore.”

The department called off a water rescue boat and dive team, then pulled the man from the shore with ropes and a specialized stretcher in a technical low-angle rescue, Duerr said.

He said Lebanon responders transported the man to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with minor injuries. The man was not wearing a life jacket.

“They don’t realize how strong the undercurrent can be,” Duerr said.

Duerr said as the weather warms, more people are at risk of falling in.

“It’s a popular spot,” Duerr said. “There were tens of people doing the same thing.”

The department offers life jackets for day use in kiosks at area boat launches, Duerr said.