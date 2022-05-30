Lebanon building fire under investigation

A storage building fire in Lebanon remains under investigation, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.

The release said 16 personnel and multiple apparatus responded Sunday, May 29, to the 40-foot-by-100-foot building at the corner of Lacomb Drive and Totem Pole Road, which was fully involved with fire when the first units arrived.

Due to the fire’s intensity and the building’s size, water tenders made multiple trips to a water source in what was described as a “rural water supply operation” in the release, which said it took around 30,000 gallons of water to quench the blaze.

With nearly all of its on-duty personnel in use, Lebanon requested Albany Fire Department cover calls during the fire, according to the release, and Pacific Power provided control of the electrical connections to the building, allowing firefighters to work safely.

The news release said it was the second outbuilding fire response in two days. No details were provided about the first fire.

Lebanon Fire District asked the public to pay close attention to legal yard debris burning and take extra precautions as the weather gets hotter and drier.

For further information, contact Lebanon Fire District at 541-45-1901.

