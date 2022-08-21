Independence man killed in plane crash near Scio

An Independence pilot was killed in a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio on Sunday afternoon, and his wife suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Dennis Jackson was 78. His wife, Amy Jackson, a passenger in the plane, was transported from the scene by LifeFlight Air Ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Richardson Gap Road, the news release states.

Fire and medical personnel from the Scio Fire District and neighbors who witnessed the crash were among the first on scene.

Deputies arrived moments later, where they discovered Dennis Jackson deceased.

The aircraft, listed as an Experimental Amateur Built Aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration, is described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8” single-engine airplane, manufactured in 2004.

The crash scene will be secured overnight by deputies. LCSO detectives from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be joined tomorrow by investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to complete the investigation, according to the news release.

According to PulsePoint, a cellular phone app that tracks fire and medical calls, the crash occurred in the 37600 block of Richardson Gap Road.