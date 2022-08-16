Hiker rescued near Mount Washington in Linn County

Corvallis mountain rescue personnel helped save an injured hiker near Mount Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to a Facebook post from the Oregon National Guard, an 18-year-old man was injured after falling about 50 to 60 feet northwest of Mount Washington. At 7:46 a.m., search and rescue crews requested additional assets to search for the man who was immobile and bleeding from one leg.

According to the Oregon National Guard, the man was breathing heavily and possibly going into shock. Linn County had an EMT on the way, but it would take two to three hours to reach the hiker.

Life Flight was not able to locate a suitable landing area so a hoist was requested.

According to the Oregon National Guard, at around 12:04 p.m., the helicopter, with five crew members, was up in the air.

A Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit Facebook post said a CMRU member was lowered from a Black Hawk helicopter to the hiker. The rescuer was able to stabilize the man prior to transport.

Crews transferred the man to Life Flight at Santiam Junction.

Eugene Mountain Rescue, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight and two recreational climbers assisted with the mission.