Highway 226 open again following crash

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.: All lanes of Highway 226 are open. Highway 22 remains closed by a semi-trailer crash west of Detroit.

Highway 226 is closed by a semi-trailer crash at milepost 17, about 7 miles east of Scio, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The news release was issued at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

A local detour was in place for passenger vehicles, but not commercial vehicles.

Due to another crash, Highway 22 also was closed about 8 miles west of Detroit at milepost 43.

Motorists should use caution, avoid the area of both crashes and watch for public safety workers.