 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Highway 226 open again following crash

  • Updated
  • 0
police tape

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.: All lanes of Highway 226 are open. Highway 22 remains closed by a semi-trailer crash west of Detroit.

Highway 226 is closed by a semi-trailer crash at milepost 17, about 7 miles east of Scio, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The news release was issued at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. 

A local detour was in place for passenger vehicles, but not commercial vehicles.

Due to another crash, Highway 22 also was closed about 8 miles west of Detroit at milepost 43.

Motorists should use caution, avoid the area of both crashes and watch for public safety workers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News