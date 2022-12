The eastbound Highway 20 offramp in Corvallis towards Highway 99 is closed following a crash.

According to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release issued Wednesday, Nov. 30, a southbound vehicle on Highway 99 hit the ramp. Crews will inspect the ramp for damage and make any necessary repairs.

A 5:30 p.m. update announced that the ramp to northbound OR 99 into downtown Corvallis will remained closed until it can be repaired.

For now, there is no estimate for reopening.