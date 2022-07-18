Highway 20 crash near Sweet Home seriously injures youth

A young passenger was seriously injured and transported by life flight to Portland following a single-vehicle commercial truck crash on Highway 20.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at milepost 33 near Sweet Home at around 5:59 p.m. Friday, July 15, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

The commercial vehicle was westbound when left the highway and crashed down a steep embankment on the north side of the road, according to OSP. The truck came to a rest near the Santiam River.

The driver was identified as Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home. Shockey was rescued and transported by ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries. The juvenile passenger, whose age and name were not released, was transported by life flight following the crash, according to OSP.

Shockey displayed signs of impairment, the news release said, and OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered Saturday, July 16.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation.