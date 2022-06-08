High-speed police chase ends in Albany

A high-speed police chase abruptly ended with a car crashing into a delivery truck, according to reports from the scene.

Police cars followed a dark blue Nissan sedan through Albany at speeds faster than posted limits before the car apparently crossed a railroad, blew through a stop sign and collided with a FedEx truck Wednesday morning, June 8.

People standing outside Stop and Save at southeast Geary Street and Salem Avenue said they heard sirens and then a loud vehicle-on-vehicle collision around 10 a.m. The car was likely traveling northbound on Geary.

“He was coming so fast,” store owner Singh Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal said police officers surrounded the Nissan with weapons drawn but had to wait for firefighters to cut the vehicle open with hydraulic shears before taking a man into custody. People who saw the crash believe the car driver was yelling and ranting from behind the wheel.

The car came to rest near the store, both sides smashed and doors pinned closed after the collision. But Stop and Save was "lucky," Dhaliwal said, spared damage in the chase and crash.

He said he counted more than 10 police vehicles before police pulled the driver from the car.

Phone users subscribed to a notification push service received a text message at 10:01 a.m. warning about police activity in the area.

"Avoid area," the message reads. "No action required."

Albany Fire and Albany Police departments, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police responded.

A voicemail to Albany Police Department was not returned.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.