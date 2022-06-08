High-speed police chase ends in Albany crash

Albany police arrested a man but no one was seriously injured after a string of reported crimes that started with a car stolen from a dealership in Salem and ended with a chase and crash in Albany on Wednesday, June 8.

Albany Police were initially called to a local convenience store for a suspicious man at around 9:30 a.m., finding a vehicle matching the description of one that was stolen and involved in a robbery Wednesday in Linn County. Officers tried contacting the man, who then fled in the vehicle.

Officers allege the driver took the car, a 2022 Altima, from a Nissan dealership in Salem and used the sedan in "a string of crimes in multiple counties," Albany Police Department spokesperson Laura Hawkins said.

Store employees at a 7-Eleven on Belmont Avenue Southwest called police, Hawkins said, to report a man was behaving erratically.

"And when we arrived, the chase was on," she said.

Police cars followed a dark blue Nissan sedan through Albany at speeds faster than posted limits before the car apparently crossed a railroad, blew through a stop sign and collided with a FedEx truck. The chase lasted around 10 minutes.

After hitting the truck, the driver struck two other vehicles, a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 1984 Isuzu pickup.

People standing outside Stop and Save at southeast Geary Street and Salem Avenue said they heard sirens and then a loud vehicle-on-vehicle collision around 10 a.m. The car was likely traveling northbound on Geary.

“He was coming so fast,” store owner Singh Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal said police officers surrounded the Nissan with weapons drawn but had to wait for firefighters to cut the vehicle open with hydraulic shears before taking a man into custody. People who saw the crash reported the car driver as yelling and ranting from behind the wheel.

The man was identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of the Salem area. He was taken into custody on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, reckless driving, eluding law enforcement and criminal mischief.

He was held in custody at a hospital where he was transported by ambulance with unknown but probably minor injuries, she said. Robbery charges are pending as Linn County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation. Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.

Albany Fire Department checked out everyone involved in the crash, transporting one person to a local hospital with unknown injuries. All involved vehicles were towed from the scene.

The car came to rest near the store, both sides smashed and doors pinned closed after the collision. But Stop and Save was "lucky," Dhaliwal said, spared damage in the chase and crash.

He said he counted more than 10 police vehicles before police pulled the driver from the car.

Phone users subscribed to a notification push service received a text message at 10:01 a.m. warning about police activity in the area.

"Avoid area," the message reads. "No action required."

Albany Fire and Albany Police departments, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police responded.

As the investigation is continuing anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department, 541-917-7680.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

