One man is dead and another injured after a car collided head-to-head with an oncoming vehicle Friday evening, Feb. 10, near Corvallis, apparently after a driver attempted to overtake traffic.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies believe someone was impaired at the time of the crash, about 6:40 p.m., according to a Saturday morning news release.

They say a 2006 Chrysler 300 was passing vehicles in the northbound lane of Highway 99 West near Corvallis Municipal Airport.

The Chrysler slammed into a 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT, southbound in the opposite lane.

Emergency personnel responding to the crash pronounced the Mitsubishi’s driver, an 18-year-old man, dead at the scene.

They took a 33-year-old man, the driver of the Chrysler, by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis after he was injured in the crash.

Corvallis Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation personnel also responded.

Responders closed down the highway for three and a half hours.

The sheriff’s office did not name anyone and is investigating the crash.