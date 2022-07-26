Garbage truck and semi-truck collision closes Highway 99 near Monroe

A crash involving a semi-truck and garbage truck south of Monroe on Tuesday morning, July 26 has shut down all lanes of Highway 99W, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure extends between mileposts 101 and 107, according to ODOT. Travelers should expect delays as there is no estimated time for re-opening the road.

In a city of Monroe Facebook post, the city said the accident, between West Ingram Island Road and Losen Road, caused the power to go out for more than 1,000 Pacific Power customers.

According to the Pacific Power outage map, 1,142 customers are affected and the cause is listed as “emergency repair.” The first report of the outage came in at 10:19 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Tuesday.