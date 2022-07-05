Fourth of July apartment fire in Albany under investigation

The cause of a fire that burned through an Albany apartment building Monday night, July 4 is still under investigation.

According to Keith Sautel, member of Albany Fire Department’s investigation group, the call came in around 9:56 p.m. for a structure fire on Ferry Street next to the downtown library.

Four fine engines, a fire truck and three ambulances from Albany Fire responded to the original call. Corvallis Fire Department and Tangent Fire District responded to the scene after the battalion chief called in a second alarm.

The apartment building had four units and a basement. Everyone who was in the building made it out, and no injuries were reported, according to Sautel. He added that he believes all of the residents had other places to stay in the meantime.

“I’m happy there were no serious injuries, but it’s unfortunate these events happen,” he said.

Investigators went through the building Tuesday morning, July 5. Sautel said the investigation could take anywhere from days to months.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

