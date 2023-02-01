Four dead after two-vehicle crash near Scio; 8-month-old injured

Four people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Scio Monday night, Jan. 30.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash at around 7:26 p.m. on Highway 226 near Fish Hatchery Drive, according to an agency news release.

Through investigation, police discovered Travis Longo, 20, of Albany, was driving a silver Hyundai Elantra westbound on Highway 226 near milepost 4 when he took a curve at a high rate of speed.

Longo crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento driven by 29-year-old Jessica Petrine head-on. The Elantra rolled and came to a rest on its roof, according to OSP.

Petrine, hometown unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported Petrine’s 8-month-old female passenger to the Lebanon Community Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Longo was pronounced dead at the scene, as were his two passengers: Chloe Richmond and Skye Huskey, both 18 years old and from Lebanon.

Investigators have determined that excessive speed is the greatest contributor to the crash, according to the news release. Longo was reportedly driving at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour just before the colission.

The highway was closed for six hours while police investigated. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Scio Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted.

This wasn’t the only fatal crash on Monday in Linn County.

A 34-year-old Lebanon man died near Albany after crashing his car into a power pole on Scravel Hill Road Monday morning. Later that day, a 23-year-old Stayton man died after a collision on Lyons-Mill City Drive after he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another driver.

There was also a serious crash in Albany, where a 52-year-old man ran off the road near Southwest Queen Avenue and crashed into a canal. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to Albany police.

“Law enforcement agencies throughout Linn County responded to multiple fatal crashes (Monday) impacting a significant amount of family, friends and community members,” LCSO said in a news release about the crash near Lyons.

“Our thoughts are with all those who suffer in the loss of those close to them. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to drive with care. Any reckless behavior will be investigated fully and those committing criminal acts will be held accountable.”

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check here for updates.