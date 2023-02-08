A Foster man died in a Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 crash in Linn County on Highway 228.

Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 19 at around 6 a.m., according to an agency news release.

Michael Stalford, 40, was driving a silver GMC Canyon westbound on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.

Icy road conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, according to OSP.

The Sweet Home Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted.