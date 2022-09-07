Firefighters fight 2 blazes on Calapooia River in Albany

The Albany Fire Department responded to two fires along the Calapooia River on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The call came in at around 3:05 p.m., according to AFD Chief Shane Wooton. The caller was a homeowner who lives adjacent to the river. When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the river.

But getting to the fire wasn’t going to be easy.

Access issues

“The most difficult part was getting access to the river bank,” Wooton said. “There was a big log deck on fire, and we had to have firefighters run hose lines through the river in order to extinguish it.”

Wooton added that the homeowner who called in the fire was instrumental in getting crews access to the river.

Corvallis Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry assisted with putting out the flames. At this time, the cause of the fires is undetermined, Wooton said.

Seven pieces of equipment responded to the scene. The Department of Forestry sent out three crew members. Both AFD and ODF used their agency drones to locate paths for access to the fires.

Through the night

After extinguishing the fires, a hand crew from Big Bark, based in Sweet Home, came in to handle mop up. The 10-person crew worked until 3:30 a.m.

“The hand crew is called in to dig the fire down to the dirt to make sure it’s fully out,” Wooton said. He added that they are qualified to bring in chainsaws and other similar equipment.

Making sure a fire is fully extinguished is always essential, but with a dangerous forecast for the weekend, fire personnel are especially concerned.

“There’s a very alarming forecast for east winds Friday and Saturday,” Wooton said. “It’s not expected to have an event like the 2020 fires, but it’s concerning to us.”

Crews are continuing to check on the site and ensure there is no re-ignition.

Response to threats

A burn ban will be in effect in all of Linn County from Thursday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Wooton. Similarly the Benton County fire defense board enacted total burn restrictions during that same period, according to a county news release.

The burn bans come after the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Message for the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas.

Northeast winds are expected with gusts up to 40 miles per hour and humidity at 15-25%, the agency said.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property,” the weather message said. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

In the Benton County news release, Philomath Fire and Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said it only takes one spark to ignite a fire in the forecasted conditions.

“As fire season is slowly coming to an end, use caution,” Wooton said. “It’s still very dry out there.”