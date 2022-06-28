Fire breaks out at Philomath Frolic & Rodeo less than 2 weeks before event

A late night fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grandstands has left organizers scrambling to pivot plans with just over a week until the annual event.

Chris Workman, member of the Frolic & Rodeo Board of Directors, said he got the call about the fire at around 11:10 Monday night, June 27.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” Workman said. “We’ve got a rodeo next week. How do we make it happen this year?”

As of now, the event, scheduled for July 7-9, will still go on. Workman said he would be meeting with a structural engineer, contractors and more on Tuesday, June 28 to assess the damage and figure out plans for replacing the portion of the grandstands that burned.

The southern end of the grandstands sustained heavy damage, and about three of the bleacher sections are seemingly unusable, according to Workman.

The call came in to Philomath Fire and Rescue at 10:45 p.m. Monday night, according to Philomath Fire and Life Safety Officer Rich Saalsaa. He said some explosions were heard by a witness.

Saalsaa was on the scene Monday night. He said he stepped outside of his home and could see the flames in the sky before even arriving at the scene.

“It was a good size fire, probably about 100 feet in size,” he said. “The flames were pretty high.”

Philomath fire personnel responded along with Philomath police, Corvallis Fire Department, Monroe Fire, Blodgett Fire and Kings Valley Fire.

“We’re very grateful for our area fire departments,” Saalsaa said. “Because the real world doesn’t stop when there’s fires.”

The fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, Saalsaa said, but crews were on the scene until around 1:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Early investigations suggest the cause of the fire was a propane torch. Saalsaa said an individual was using a propane torch within an hour of the fire to clear weeds in the area.

“It’s likely with the recent heat and wind, it caught some combustibles on fire,” Saalsaa said.

He added that these were ideal conditions for embers to smolder and reach ignition.

The cause of the fire seems to be accidental and not malicious, Saalsaa added.

“Propane torches should not be used around combustible materials,” Saalsaa said. “This is the second fire caused by this in a few months.”

Officials estimate the damage at about $500,000.

The area underneath the grandstands was being used for storage, Workman said, housing a riding lawn mower, combustible materials, other barrels for storage and some items used for the Frolic & Rodeo.

“We still want to put on a show,” Workman said. “The community has been great, offering help, funds and more.”

The Board of Directors had a meeting planned for Tuesday afternoon to discuss next steps. In a statement issued to the event’s Facebook page, the organizers asked community members to be patient as they worked with their insurance company and engineers.

“It’s the frolic, not just a rodeo,” Workman said. “It’s huge for Philomath.”

Workman said online sales have been really good, and he’s hopeful crowds were still turn out.

“I’m kind of devastated on one hand,” he said. “But on the other hand, I feel good about the sense of community here coming out to support us.”

