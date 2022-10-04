Explosion at Millersburg metal refinery injures 4

An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.

Someone called 911 around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 1 to report an explosion near a furnace at ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, still commonly known by its former name Wah Chang.

Albany Fire Department crews cut off electricity, gas and water to a building where responders believe workers at the site were attempting to fix a water leak in a furnace.

“It sounds like maintenance was happening at the time,” said Sandy Roberts, a deputy fire marshal.

Roberts said ATI employees assured firefighters the explosion involved no hazardous chemicals. “They were told it was safe to go in,” Roberts said.

Firefighters found no fire but discovered four people with injuries at the scene. Roberts said all were conscious, but two appeared to have serious injuries, “critical injuries that needed immediate care.”

Albany fire crews used all four of the department’s ambulances, transporting two each to Samaritan Albany General and Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

“We used all of our medic units to transport,” Roberts said.

ATI declined to comment on the reported explosion, confirming only that four employees were transported from the company's Millersburg melting operations.

"I'm not going to go into details about what goes on within any specific operation," said Natalie Gillespie, an ATI spokesperson.

Hospitals released three the same day and the fourth employee on Oct. 2, Gillespie said.

ATI's Millersburg site refines reactive and refractory metals like titanium, hafnium and niobium.