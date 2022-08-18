Eugene man’s body found in Willamette River

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovered the remains of a missing Eugene man in the Willamette River on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at around 11 a.m.

According to a BCSO news release, deputies identified the body to be that of Justin Grossman, 36.

A woman in a canoe reported seeing the body on a small island of the Willamette River about one mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Grossman's body was discovered about 23 miles downstream from were he was last seen in Eugene.

According to information from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, rescuers from Eugene/Springfield Fire and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a capsized canoe in the Willamette River on May 7. Responders searched the area but could not find Grossman.

Grossman was reportedly camping on an island in the river and was using the canoe to go back and forth from the island when the boat capsized.