Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County.

Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center called Linn County dispatchers a couple of hours later to report an aircraft had disappeared from radar over the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area.

Coordination Center later reported that a 1996 Piper PA-28 Cherokee based out of Llano, California was missing after it never landed at its destination.

A Life Flight Network helicopter flew over the wilderness around 7 p.m., according to flight records.

County search and rescue crews were activated, according to the release.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the crash while searching the next morning, Sept. 23, east of Marion Lake close to where the Pacific Crest Trail overlaps Linn County’s border with Deschutes County.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the pilot and did not specify whether the pilot was the airplane’s only occupant.

Rescuers believe the pilot could not have survived the crash, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.