Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates.

The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.

“We felt and heard what initially sounded like a piece of furniture had fallen over in our house, because it was such a sudden crash bang sound, but when the rattling continued all through the house, we realized it was an earthquake,” Lacomb resident Darlene Warner said in an email to Mid-Valley Media.

“At the end of the rattling, I felt that rolling ground wave. I found my food jars in the kitchen had shaken right out to the edge of the shelves. All together it probably only lasted about 10 seconds, but it felt significant.”

But for some at home, they actually did fall out of bed.

John Smith went to sleep on Thursday with his two labs tucked beside him in his Sweet Home residence. One dog lay next to him and the other at the foot of the bed. He was awoken by a low rumble and a plop and noticed his black lab, Valorian, had fallen off the bed during the earthquake.

“It’s a good thing I keep a stack of pillows on the floor for him,” he said.

The pup wasn’t too frazzled, and just rolled over, Smith said.

A Sweet Home Police Department Facebook post said dispatch received multiple calls about the shaking. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet saying the agency could feel the earthquake on the second floor of its downtown Corvallis building.

The strongest shaking was recorded about 5 miles east of Lebanon, considered "moderate" on a USGS scale. The earthquake had potential to cause "very light" damage.

No damage was reported to fire, police or public works departments in Lebanon, according to department staff.

Businesses react

Eight minutes to opening time at Sugar Vibes in Lebanon, Alyssa Breshears was filling an order of two dozen donuts when the containers of soda and the doors began to rattle.

She believes the sturdy concrete floors made the quake less intense.

“Everything shook a little, but nothing fell,” she said.

Lily Keeney, a barista at the Coffee Hut in Sweet Home, said she thought someone had hit the building.

“It rattled syrup bottles and put our cameras in motion,” she said.

Sugar Vibes Donut Co. employee Molly McKillop said things shook in Sweet Home but didn’t fall. She knew it was an earthquake but wasn’t scared.

Former California resident Nancy Patton said she’s used to earthquakes, so wasn’t scared. She owns the thrift store Trash to Treasure in Sweet Home.

“I thought my husband fell out of bed!” she said with a laugh.

Patton said it was loud because the metal frames of her bed shook. But when she went to open up her shop, Trash to Treasure, nothing was out of place.

At the epicenter of the earthquake stood Lacomb Grocery. Ketchup bottles on the shelves shook, but store employee Bonnie Dodge said she didn't even notice. She added that customers had been coming in all morning talking about the incident, but no one reported any damage.

Jessica Smith and Tommie Willis stopped by the grocery store to get some snacks before heading to Smith's mom's farm in Lacomb to check on her. They were in Lebanon when the earthquake happened.

"It woke me up from a dead sleep," Smith said. "I thought I got nudged out of bed."

The science of earthquakes

Earthquakes may not be an everyday occurrence in Oregon like they are in California, but they do happen "from time to time," said John Bellini, geophysicist from USGS.

"Most of the time they’re a bit smaller, but occasionally you do get ones of this size. Magnitude 4.4 can be felt at some distance, sometimes even from several hundred miles away,” Bellini said.

He dubbed the temblor "not surprising."

"There is no indication that this is related to the proverbial 'big one,'" Bellini said.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone, defined as a 600-mile fault that runs from northern California up to British Columbia, has not produced a significant earthquake since 1700, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

"Currently, scientists are predicting that there is about a 37% chance that a megathrust earthquake of 7.1-plus magnitude in this fault zone will occur in the next 50 years," the agency's website says.

Bellini said Friday's quake is a reminder to be prepared for future incidents.

"Have food and water standing by. During an earthquake, they need to get near a sturdy object or in a strong corner of the house," he said. "We like to say next to a strong piece of furniture or a table if they’re experiencing an earthquake as it helps protect them from items that fall.”

Oregon State University professor of geology and geophysics Chris Goldfinger echoed the importance of being ready for a natural disaster.

“This is a really good reminder to start ticking off some of the items on the preparedness checklist," he said. "We don’t get a lot of reminders like this – we get a lot of reminders from talking heads. It’s easy to forget that we live in an area with earthquakes.