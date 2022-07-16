Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

A Lyons woman and her passenger are dead after a car left a roadway early Saturday morning, July 16, in the Santiam River Canyon area and struck a concrete post and utility pole.

Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons drove her 2005 Ford Focus west on East Lyons Mill City Drive between the cities when the car left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and concrete-filled metal posts around the pole, according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release.

Someone called police to report "at least one person was deceased" after the crash, according to the release.

Sheriff's deputies found Woolley and 43-year-old Michael Carroll Jr. dead at the scene. The sheriff's office considers alcohol and fast driving as leading factors in the crash, the release states.

Information can be directed to Dusty Frenzel, a sergeant at the sheriff's office, 541-967-3950.