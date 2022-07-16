Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

A Lyons woman and her passenger are dead after a car left a roadway early Saturday morning, July 16, in the Santiam River Canyon area and struck a concrete post and utility pole.
Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons drove her 2005 Ford Focus west on East Lyons Mill City Drive between the cities when the car left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and concrete-filled metal posts around the pole, according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release.
Someone called police to report "at least one person was deceased" after the crash, according to the release.
Sheriff's deputies found Woolley and 43-year-old Michael Carroll Jr. dead at the scene. The sheriff's office considers alcohol and fast driving as leading factors in the crash, the release states.
Information can be directed to Dusty Frenzel, a sergeant at the sheriff's office, 541-967-3950.
- Millersburg seeks to eject a property from city boundaries
- Corvallis police officer injured in pursuit
- 'A homecoming of sorts:' 5 questions with Sara Evans
- Albany adds more land to city limits with an eye toward housing
- Calling all hikers, runners, walkers: Trail in Bald Hill to partially close
- Suspects, inmates housed in Lebanon jail to get the weekends off
- Look to the Oregon skies for mock military dogfights
- Downtown Corvallis skyline could go higher
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
- Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van in Texas, killing 9, NTSB says
- Multiple dead at various California 7-Eleven stores, Prime Day, and more trending topics
- Mill City man arrested for allegedly shooting at girlfriend
- Linn County Fair returns with headliner Sara Evans
- Linn County Fair 2022: No feathers ruffled at 4-H competition
- Corvallis fires Majestic Theatre supervisor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!