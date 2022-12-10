Early morning hit-and-run leaves Albany pedestrian dead

A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck a pedestrian and drove away.

Someone called 911 at 4:22 a.m. Dec. 10 to report a person lying in the roadway on Southeast Geary Street near Heritage Mall, according to an Albany Police Department news release.

Albany police officers reportedly tried to render first aid and resuscitate the woman. Benton and Linn county sheriff’s deputies and Albany Fire Department also responded.

Responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the release. Police are withholding her name until they notify the woman’s family.

The department did not know what vehicle hit the woman, but said in the release the vehicle left front-end material at the scene and likely will appear damaged.

A department spokesperson did not return a voicemail seeking additional information before press time.

Albany Police Department asked the public for video footage from surveillance cameras along Geary, between Pacific Boulevard Southeast and Queen Avenue Southeast, and from Geary’s intersection with southeast 16th and 17th avenues.

Detectives will take information at 541-917-7680.