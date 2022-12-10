 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning hit-and-run leaves Albany pedestrian dead

  • Cody Mann

Albany's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade was held Dec. 4.

A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck a pedestrian and drove away.

Someone called 911 at 4:22 a.m. Dec. 10 to report a person lying in the roadway on Southeast Geary Street near Heritage Mall, according to an Albany Police Department news release.

Albany police officers reportedly tried to render first aid and resuscitate the woman. Benton and Linn county sheriff’s deputies and Albany Fire Department also responded.

Responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the release. Police are withholding her name until they notify the woman’s family.

The department did not know what vehicle hit the woman, but said in the release the vehicle left front-end material at the scene and likely will appear damaged.

A department spokesperson did not return a voicemail seeking additional information before press time.

Albany Police Department asked the public for video footage from surveillance cameras along Geary, between Pacific Boulevard Southeast and Queen Avenue Southeast, and from Geary’s intersection with southeast 16th and 17th avenues.

Detectives will take information at 541-917-7680.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

