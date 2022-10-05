Dump truck crash causes partial Highway 20 closure, spills gravel load

A dump truck crash on Highway 20 in Albany caused traffic delays and partial closures Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5.

According to Albany police Community Engagement Officer Laura Hawkins, the call came in about the crash at about 12:28 p.m. The dump truck was carrying gravel, which spilled out onto the road.

The driver made it out of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported, according to Hawkins. No other vehicles were involved.

The dump truck appeared to be from Albany business U&D Trucking & Nursery. AA Towing got the truck back onto its wheels.

The crash happened near Rainwater Lane and caused temporary road closures in the area. In an Albany Police Department advisory sent around 1 p.m., the agency urged travelers to avoid Highway 20 between North Albany Road and Scenic Drive.

Traffic detours were expected to last a few hours.